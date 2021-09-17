MLCs voice concern over pollution on the coast of Karnataka

Bengaluru

17 September 2021 01:37 IST

Meeting planned to find solutions

Refusing to heed to the opposition demand for a joint house committee to look comprehensively into pollution issues in the Dakshina Kannada coast, the government agreed to hold a meeting of elected representatives to find solutions to manage drainage systems.

Janata Dal (S) members, who had earlier raised the issue and demanded a joint house committee, trooped into the well in protest after the government refused a joint house committee. While Leader of the Opposition S.R. Patil appealed to the government to heed to the demand, he also requested the JD(S) members to not stall the House proceedings. Eventually, when Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj announced convening a meeting of elected representatives next Thursday, the JD(S) members returned to their seats.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, JD(S) and Congress members had raised the issue of inefficient UGD systems in Surathkal and Ullal. JD(S) member B.M. Farooq said that the presence of chemical and petrochemical industries in Dakshina Kannada had led to pollution of water, air and land. He said it had resulted in the fish population declining and also affected indigenous Malenadu Gidda. Another JD(S) member, K.T. Srikante Gowda, said it had become very difficult to live in Surathkal because of groundwater pollution and improper UGD. Congress members B.K. Hariprasad and Nazeer Ahmed also spoke on the pollution in coastal areas and the UGD situation.

In response, Mr. Basavaraj dismissed allegations that sewer water was overflowing in Ullal. He said that once the UGD system is in place, ground water in Ullal would not be polluted. “Nethravati river and Arabian Sea will also not be polluted,” he said. He, however, acknowledged that the manholes were overflowing in Surathkal and said directions have been given to take steps to prevent it.