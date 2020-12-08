MLC’s son booked for attacking policemen

The alleged incident took place near Bethel church on Sunday

The Amruthahalli police booked three people, one of whom is the son of an MLC, for allegedly creating a nuisance in a public area and assaulting two policemen. The alleged incident took place on a service road near Bethel church around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

A head constable and his colleague saw Fayaz Ahmed, son of MLC Naseer Ahmed, and his friends consuming alcohol in two cars parked on the side of the road. “The police team, who were on patrolling duty to keep a check on mugging cases in the area, asked their identity cards, and later advised them to go home,” said a police officer.

However, Fayaz and his friends reportedly got into an argument and roughed up the duo. The policemen informed the control room following which reinforcements were dispatched to the spot. Three members of the group were detained, but the others escaped.

“The trio have been brought to the station for further investigation while efforts are on to trace others who are on the run,” the police officer added.