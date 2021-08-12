MLA’s vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles of Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy were damaged

A group of men broke into the residential premises of Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy in Bengaluru and set two cars on fire around 1.25 a.m. on August 12.

CCTV footage shows a group of men carrying cans jumping over the gate into the premises. They poured petrol on the vehicles and set them on fire before fleeing the spot.

“The case is being investigated,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Srinath Mahadev Joshi.

Police arrived at the spot soon after an alarm was raised. “We are examining footage from CCTV cameras in and sound the area to identify the accused,” said a senior police officer.