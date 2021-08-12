Bengaluru

MLA’s vehicles set on fire

One of the vehicles that was set on fire.  

 

A group of men broke into the residential premises of Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy in Bengaluru and set two cars on fire around 1.25 a.m. on August 12.

CCTV footage shows a group of men carrying cans jumping over the gate into the premises. They poured petrol on the vehicles and set them on fire before fleeing the spot.

“The case is being investigated,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Srinath Mahadev Joshi.

Police arrived at the spot soon after an alarm was raised. “We are examining footage from CCTV cameras in and sound the area to identify the accused,” said a senior police officer.

 

One of the vehicles that was set on fire.

One of the vehicles that was set on fire.  

 


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2021 11:47:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/mlas-vehicles-set-on-fire/article35870018.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY