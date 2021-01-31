Bengaluru

MLA’s supporters protest police caning

The police on Saturday caned a group of supporters of Hoskote MLA Sharath Bachegowda after they began protesting and sloganeering claiming that their political leader had been sidelined during a foundation stone-laying ceremony of a development work inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister N. Nagaraj (MTB).

The police canned the agitated supporters to disperse them.

Taking objection to this, the MLA and his supporters marched to the police station demanding action against the police personnel who resorted to the caning, which they said was unnecessary.

