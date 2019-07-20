MLA’s staff files complaint

The staff of Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali have approached the HAL police accusing his political rivals of impersonating him in a video and circulating it on social media.
Based on the complaint by Girish Bharadwaj, the personal assistant of the legislator, the police on Friday took up a case under various sections of the Information Technology Act.
The complainant stated that the content in the video is highly objectionable and had been uploaded on a social media platform from the account of a person named S.R. Srinivas Gubbi. The police are on the lookout for the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor