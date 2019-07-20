Bengaluru

MLA’s staff files complaint

more-in

The staff of Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali have approached the HAL police accusing his political rivals of impersonating him in a video and circulating it on social media.

Based on the complaint by Girish Bharadwaj, the personal assistant of the legislator, the police on Friday took up a case under various sections of the Information Technology Act.

The complainant stated that the content in the video is highly objectionable and had been uploaded on a social media platform from the account of a person named S.R. Srinivas Gubbi. The police are on the lookout for the accused.

