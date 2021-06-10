MLA’s land deals under the scanner

MYSURU

10 June 2021 00:18 IST

Former DC Rohini Sindhuri seeks probe into decisions of MUDA

The former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, whose recent transfer is being perceived by some to be the handiwork of the land mafia, has alleged the involvement of politicians in illegal land deals in Mysuru.

She furnished copies of her orders to revoke certain land transactions that were prima facie in violation of the law to cite her claims and said they involved S.R. Mahesh, K.R. Nagar MLA. The MLA’s convention hall in Mysuru was also questionable as it was on a raja kaluve [stormwater drain] and it was being surveyed, she added.

Ms. Sindhuri said that all decisions by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), after H.V. Rajeev took over as chairperson, should be probed as they smacked of illegality and accused him of being a cohort in certain land transactions.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Sindhuri’s response followed a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday where Mr. Mahesh – who was among the most voluble critic of Ms. Sindhuri – questioned why she had not made any efforts to reclaim the land encroached upon during her stint as the Mysuru DC.

Just a day before her transfer, Ms. Sindhuri had sought certain documents and records from the MUDA. Following their scrutiny, she had ordered cancellation of land conversion approved by the authorities with regard to 1.39 acres in Lingambudhi village on the outskirts of the city.

Ms. Sindhuri had also directed that the MUDA Commissioner should initiate action against officials who were responsible for clearing the land conversion based on false reports.

With regard to Survey No. 115, which is a government gomal land in Kergalli village spread over 129.22 acres, Ms. Sindhuri had sought a report on the action taken by MUDA, on a complaint of irregularity with respect to certain transactions and creation of fake records for landownership to claim compensation.

In another case, Ms. Sindhuri directed MUDA to rescind its earlier orders approving conversion of 2 acres near Lingabudhi Lake for commercial purposes.

She said that any approval, including for layout plans, in areas coming within 75 metres of any lake should be revoked.

She alleged: “These were some of the illegal land dealings of the honourable MLA Mr. Mahesh and there were many more like this.”

Ms. Sindhuri said that he has been “incessantly making false allegations” against her. “The whole modus operandi is to threaten and scare officers so that they do not take action,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahesh has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to conduct an inquiry into Ms. Sindhuri’s allegation that there was encroachment of land in and around Mysuru and ascertain the truth.