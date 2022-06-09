MLA’s daughter gets into tiff with police

A woman driving a high-end BMW car who was stopped at the GPO junction for rash driving, got into an argument with the traffic police and had a bitter tiff with them.

She later revealed that she was the daughter of BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and argued with the police that she was not driving rashly. Television cameras at the spot to cover a BJP event captured the entire argument, to which she took objection to as well.

However, the police did not budge. “When checked, there were a few pending cases against the vehicle amounting to ₹9000. Over that, she was levied a fine of ₹1000 for rash and negligent driving. She paid a fine of ₹10,000 and left the spot eventually,” a senior traffic police officer said. Later in the day, Mr. Limbavali said that he would apologise if his daughter’s behaviour had hurt anyone.