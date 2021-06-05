MLA, Minister to be impleaded in plea on BIAAPA appointment

They had recommended a BJP member for the post

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered impleading Revenue Minister R. Ashok and Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath in the proceedings of a PIL petition, which has questioned the validity of appointment of chairperson to the Bangalore International Airport Area Planning Authority (BIAAPA) based on their recommendations.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the direction after perusing official records containing details of the process in the appointment of A. Ravi, member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, to the post of chairperson, BIAAPA.

The bench found letters written by Mr. Vishwanath on December 19, 2019, and Mr. Ashok on December 30, 2019, to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa favouring appointment of Mr. Ravi, and the entire process of appointment was triggered by these recommendations, though certain deliberations were carried out by the authorities before appointing Mr. Ravi on January 27, 2020.

Petitioner T. Narasimha Murthy had complained that Mr. Ravi did not possess the qualifications prescribed in the Karnataka Planning Authorities Rules, 2016.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government denied the allegation in the petition that Mr. Ravi was appointed solely based on the recommendations of the MLA and the Minister while clarifying that due deliberations were conducted with various authorities on his qualifications before his appointment. Also, the government clarified that if Mr. Ravi happens to be a close relative of the Minister, it cannot stop the government from considering him for the post.