MLA Haris assumes role as BDA chairman

January 29, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

N.A. Haris, a fourth-term MLA, officially assumed the position of chairman at the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Monday.

Mr. Haris pledged to transform the organisation into one that prioritises the needs of the people, aiming to break free from its current influence by intermediaries. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, responsible for Bengaluru’s Development portfolio, was in attendance.

Per the directive, Mr. Harris will lead the authority for two years or until the issuance of the next government order.

He succeeds Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Urban Development Department, who served as interim chairman since the Congress government assumed power.

Addressing the media, Mr. Haris emphasised his commitment to enhancing Bengaluru. “My foremost objective is to formulate a comprehensive master plan for the city, as Bengaluru currently lacks a visionary document. I am dedicated to implementing this plan,” he said.

