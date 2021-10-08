MLA asks police to reconsider action on hawkers

Taking exception to the action taken by the police against hawkers using loudspeakers to sell their ware, MLA for Rajajinagar and former Minister S. Suresh Kumar has written to the City Police Commissioner to reconsider his decision.

In his letter addressed to him on Thursday, Mr. Kumar said the police should consider the plight of vendors, who have already suffered serious losses during the lockdown, before taking such strict action.

There should be a mechanism to hear the plight of vendors, he said, adding that the police should verify complaints and consider the pros and cons before taking action.

Commissioner Kamal Pant said he would look into the issue and take steps keeping in mind both the plight of vendors and the complaints of people on the use of loudspeakers. The recent trend of hawkers using loudspeakers to advertise their ware had resulted in residents in many localities complaining about disturbance to students and senior citizens. The police subsequently started cracking down on the use of loudspeakers.