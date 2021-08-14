MLA arson case: Police probing involvement of other people

The police are questioning the three youths who were arrested for allegedly breaking into Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy’s residence and setting two cars on fire. Though the accused told the police they had set the cars ablaze as they held a grudge against the MLA, the police are not convinced of their motive. “We are looking into whether they were acting on the instructions of others,” said a senior police officer.

Mr. Reddy, while addressing the media on Saturday, said the reason given by the accused was not believable. “It was a premeditated act, and was perhaps executed on the orders of others. The people who are behind this should be traced,” he said. He also claimed that as two of the accused work in the cable TV sector, there was a possibility of the involvement of the cable mafia. “I have some information and will share it with the Home Minister,” he said.

One of the accused claimed he had been denied entry into the residence despite multiple requests to meet Mr. Reddy for some personal help. He allegedly confessed that the rejections fuelled his anger against the MLA and his “riches”, and decided to teach him a lesson.

The police have not ruled out the possibility of the involvement of other people. “It was a premeditated and planned attack. We are verifying their mobile phones and call record details as part of the probe,” said a police officer.