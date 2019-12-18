Mixed signals on segregation of waste

The BBMP, which had set November 1 as the deadline for implementing new tenders for collection of wet and dry waste, has pushed the deadline to January. Meanwhile, Mayor M. Goutham Kumar is pushing for the Indore model where a single vehicle collects wet and dry waste every day.

Earlier this year, Bellahalli quarry reached its limit, leading to a garbage crisis in the city. On the other hand, the level of segregation of waste at source has dropped to around 30%.

Solid waste management experts have pointed out that apart from a flurry of plans, nothing has changed on the ground.

“There is no difference in plans between the previous and the present government. We are pushing for no mixed waste to be collected, but unfortunately the councillors are against the idea of separate contractors for wet and dry waste. There has been no clarity on what the plan is. The fine for non-segregation is not being enforced,” said N.S. Ramakanth.

The BBMP maintains that landfills are only a ‘stop-gap arrangement’ until the civic body has its own plants for processing wet waste, but officials said dry waste rejects will be sent to landfills, and those with high calorific value to cement factories.