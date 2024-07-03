Mixed reactions to new park timings; many parks remain shut

The order mandating BBMP parks to remain open between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. has received mixed reactions from citizens. Although the new timings were announced by Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar on June 11, several parks in the city are yet to comply.

Citizen Park in R.T. Nagar, Sir M. Vishveshwaraiah Park in Domlur, Richmond Park in Richmond Town and M.S. Ramaiah Park in ITI Layout are amongst those that were still shut when The Hindu team visited.

The order would also mean changes for the staff in charge of park security. The BBMP parks in Bangalore have a “watch and ward” system wherein the guards live on the premises. One such family at Citizen Park residing in the ward accommodation said that they have not yet received any formal notice to keep the park open all day long, but have heard about the changes in timings from one of the parkgoers. They favour the new order as they will not have to open and close the gates multiple times, which would reduce their workload. Sandeep Anirudhan, Founder of Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, comments on the delays in communication and implementation. “BBMP has serious organisational issues… All the parks are not yet open.”

Some R.T. Nagar residents are of the opinion that tighter security measures are necessary. Deepa and Swarna, homemakers who have been visiting the park for over a year, said, “The watchman at the park should also make sure that people don’t come and sleep here and stay here for a long time.” According to them, enforcement of the order would have both advantages and disadvantages. “I feel that it should be open during noon because we housewives finish our work and come here once everything is over to relax.” They are apprehensive that couples from coaching institutes and colleges nearby will frequent Citizen Park more.

Residents of Richmond Town echo this sentiment. Krithika, who has grown up near the park and has been visiting it almost every day since her childhood, states, “I don’t think it’s a good thing that the park is open all day because after 7 p.m. you don’t really find a good crowd coming in. It’s usually couples which isn’t a sight you’d want to see with a child. You find at least 10-20 couples sitting here every time.”

Two elderly men who are regulars at Richmond Park also complain of “lovebirds” from colleges in the surrounding area and persons who sleep on park benches in the afternoon. The younger population of the city, on the other hand, seems to view these changes more positively. Students of St. Joseph’s University near Richmond Park state, “For us, it’s awesome. Since we practice dance here, if they’re open the whole day, it’ll be better for us.” The park also serves as a space for music sessions, taekwondo lessons and theatre rehearsals.

Additionally, many drivers and delivery persons, a majority of whom travel up to 200 km a day, often rest at parks between trips and orders. Vinay Sarathi, President of United Food Delivery Partners’ Union, explains that the peak hours are usually during lunch — “11 a.m. in the morning till 1 p.m.” — when most parks in the city are closed. He further states, “In some places, citizen welfare associations have a say in the park timings. But if the authorities feel that it is benefitting a large section of the population, they should not bend down to any pressures.”

Kiran (name changed), who sometimes passes Citizen Park, asks, “Why do they close it? Whenever I’ve come, I’ve seen it closed. I find it strange that a park is closed… The point of parks is to be open.”