Mixed reaction to cancellation of class 10 CBSE examinations

14 April 2021 22:15 IST

Students worried about how they will be assessed and graded

The decision by the Central government to postpone the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases has received a mixed response from students, parents, teachers and principals.

While some have hailed the government’s decision to not put children at risk, others pointed out the need for some form of assessment.

Dakshayini Kanna, principal of Harvest International School, said, “Conducting the examinations would unnecessarily put many students at risk. We have conducted three pre-board examinations in the school. It will not be a problem to assess students based on their performance in these examinations and the assessments conducted earlier in the year.” She added that earlier CBSE had two types of examinations – school-based and board-based, and it would be easy for teachers to assess students at the school level.

Mansoor Ali Khan, member, board of management of Delhi Public Group of Schools, said that the decision to cancel the examinations was not a good move. “CBSE examinations should not be used to score political points. Students need some form of assessment before they get admitted to the next grade,” he said.

Students, too, are worried about how they will be graded. Avani Abhijit, a class ten student, said, “I was initially very happy to learn that the examinations were cancelled. But after I gave it some thought, I am worried about how my scores will be calculated.”

Students who want to enrol in pre-university college for the 2021-22 academic year are worried that their pre-board scores may not be adequate to make it to the merit list of these colleges.

A student in south Bengaluru said, “I have not done well in my pre-boards, but I was preparing well for the board examinations. Cancelling the examinations would put students like me at a disadvantage.”