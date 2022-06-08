Mistaken to be wealthy, 11-year-old son of BMTC driver kidnapped

Child rescued within hours, security guard of farmhouse arrested

Mistaken to be from a wealthy family, an 11-year-old boy was kidnapped for ransom by a security guard and his sister-in-law. It later turned out that he was the son of a BMTC driver.

In a swift action, Hennur police rescued the boy, cracking the case within three and a half hours after the parents approached them with the complaint.

DCP East Division Bhimashankar Guled said the victim, a Class V student, was kidnapped while he was playing outside his house in Hennur on Tuesday evening. The accused, identified as Divya Durga, approached him, and lured him with chocolates. During the conversation, she got to know that the boy wanted to learn swimming, and she promised to take him to a swimming pool and teach him.

Excited by the offer, the boy agreed, and Durga took him in an autorickshaw to Jigani as per the plan, and handed him over to the prime accused Gourav Singh, a security guard working in a farmhouse in Jigani.

Divya Durga is said to have got information about the boy from her friend, who worked as a domestic help in the area, and presumed that the boy belonged to a rich family.

After taking the boy to Jigani, the accused — both from Nepal — threatened him and locked him in the farm house and took the phone number of his mother. They told her that the boy had been kidnapped, and demanded ₹50 lakh ransom. The accused threatened the couple that they would harm the boy if they complained to the police.

After some hesitation, the scared parents approached the police, who swung into action, and two special teams were formed. While one started analysing the technical details like CCTV footage to identify the accused, another team tracked the phone from where the ransom call was made.

A team headed by ACP N.S. Sakri traced the call to the farm house, and rushed there along with a team. The three acre farmhouse had high-rise walls around the property, where the accused Gourav Singh was living with his family.

Using their vehicle, the police scaled the walls to enter the premises, and rescued the boy, who was later reunited with his family. He was in a state of shock as the accused had threatened to kill him, Mr. Guled said.

The police have arrested the security guard, Gourav Singh, and detained the domestic help, Mangita, who had given information to Durga about the boy. Durga is absconding.