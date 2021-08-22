Missing woman reunited with family

Bengaluru

22 August 2021 23:03 IST

Reunion marked by tying of rakhi and cutting of cake at police station

Raksha Bandhan on Sunday was extra-special for one family after the Amruthahalli police traced a relative whom they had reported missing 16 days ago. The police organised a reunion, where the woman tied a rakhi around her brother’s wrist, after which a cake was cut at the station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-east) C.K. Baba, who supervised the search operation, said, “A coordinated effort with multiple people for 16 days and across 100 km finally helped us to find the missing woman. We thank everyone involved, including a couple of Good Samaritans.”

On August 6, the Amruthahalli police received a complaint from Vivek Addi that his mother, Rimi, who had gone to Aster CMI Hospital to visit a relative, was missing. She hails from Ranchi and had come to the city to visit her brother, who works with an online retail platform in Bengaluru. According to the police, she was wearing 100 grams of gold jewellery at the time she went missing.

The police gathered CCTV camera footage and saw that she was riding pillion on a motorcycle heading towards Esteem Mall. The police further checked the CCTV camera footage from in and around Veerannapalya, Govindapura, and K.G. Halli where they spotted her taking lifts from different motorists.

The police printed pamphlets and distributed them across the city and also at railway stations and bus stops. “We checked around 50 old age homes and tapped the local intelligence network,” said the police.

On Sunday, their efforts paid off. A few citizens reported that a woman matching Rimi’s description was seen living outside a temple on Magadi Road. A police team that went to the spot were relieved to find that it was Rimi. “Despite the fact that she was alone, and wearing gold jewellery, she was safe. Many people tried to help her,” the police added.