Missing techie from Bengaluru traced to mall in Noida, had changed appearance

Now, police are investigating why he left Bengaluru and changed his appearance

Updated - August 16, 2024 12:35 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 11:56 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Vipin Gupta, who was traced by the Bengaluru police to a mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Vipin Gupta, who was traced by the Bengaluru police to a mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A techie from Bengaluru, who was reported as missing, has been traced to a mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Vipin Gupta was reported missing on August 6, following which an FIR was registered at Kodigehalli Police Station in Bengaluru.

His wife had taken to social media, accusing the police of being insensitive and not doing enough to trace her husband.

Police were working on leads, including withdrawals from his bank accounts and other technical evidence. When he was traced to a mall in Noida, police found that he had shaved his head and changed his appearance. They are investigating why he left Bengaluru and changed his appearance.

“The missing techie Vipin Gupta has been traced and secured in a mall near Noida. He has changed his appearance. Investigation is going on. Always committed and compassionate,” posted Sajeeth V. J., Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East), Bengaluru, on social media.

Related Topics

bengaluru

