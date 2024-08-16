Missing techie from Bengaluru traced to mall in Noida, had changed appearance

A techie from Bengaluru, who was reported as missing, has been traced to a mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Vipin Gupta was reported missing on August 6, following which an FIR was registered at Kodigehalli Police Station in Bengaluru.

His wife had taken to social media, accusing the police of being insensitive and not doing enough to trace her husband.

#missingvipingupta has been traced and secured in a mall near Noida.He has changed his appearance.

Investigation is going on.



Always committed and compassionate 👍#bengalurucitypolice. pic.twitter.com/51JauoWBXS — DCP North East (@DCPNEBCP) August 16, 2024

Police were working on leads, including withdrawals from his bank accounts and other technical evidence. When he was traced to a mall in Noida, police found that he had shaved his head and changed his appearance. They are investigating why he left Bengaluru and changed his appearance.

“The missing techie Vipin Gupta has been traced and secured in a mall near Noida. He has changed his appearance. Investigation is going on. Always committed and compassionate,” posted Sajeeth V. J., Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East), Bengaluru, on social media.