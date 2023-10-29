HamberMenu
Missing minor boys found dead in basement of under-construction building

October 29, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Arsalan Khan and his younger brother Ameen Khan were residents of Tilaknagar in Bengaluru.

Two boys aged nine and seven, who had been missing since Friday, were found dead in stagnant water in the basement of an under-construction building on Bannerghatta Road on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Arsalan Khan, a class II student, and his younger brother Ameen Khan, who was studying in a madrasa. They were sons of Asghar, an autorikshaw driver living in a rented house at Tilaknagar.

According to the police, Asghar filed a complaint with the police saying that the two boys ventured out at about 11 a.m. on Friday to play and did not return. Worried parents had searched for them before filing the complaint. After a search, the police alerted their network in public places to look for the children.

While the search was on, the police received a message that a body was found floating in stagnant water in the basement of an under-construction building. The police rushed to the spot and alerted Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who recovered the bodies on Sunday evening and shifted them to St. John’s hospital for post-mortem.

The police are now contemplating booking a case against the building owner for leaving the basement filled with water without any precautionary measure.

