Missing man reunited with family after 3 years

A 27-year-old person diagnosed with schizophrenia and incoherent speech problems at a rehabilitation centre in the city was for nine months before he could identify himself. Once he was able to communicate and reveal his identity, the staff tracked his family to a remote village in Malda, West Bengal. They were reunited a few days ago.

The victim was found unconscious on the road last year and was taken to the Nimhans. Diagnosed with schizophrenia and incoherent speech problems, he was treated for six months after which the jurisdictional Siddapura police relocated him to the Sumana Ellen Trust, a rehab centre for addicts and patients with mental illnesses at Vironagare.

After three months of treatment, he slowly regained his ability to speak, and said his name was Jinarul Mia. It took another month before he identified his native village as Baburbona. N. Lakshminarayana, who runs the trust, found the village online . He contacted the local police, but they were not able to help. When it was confirmed that Jinarul was from West Bengal, Mr. Lakshminarayana sought the help of a few migrant labourers from that State. Some of them met him and reportedly travelled to his village to make inquiries.

Their efforts paid off, and in June this year they managed to trace his family. A video call was organised and Jinarul was able to meet his family, who identified him by a missing toe in the right leg. His family told Mr. Lakshminarayana that Jinarul, who was working as a labourer in Delhi, suffered from psychological problems and went missing three years ago. They were physically reunited a few days ago, and took him home. “It was a miracle that Jinarul recovered and revealed his name and hometown,” said Mr. Lakshminarayana.