Missing construction worker reunited with family

Bengaluru

05 October 2021 21:40 IST

A construction worker from Uttar Pradesh, who came to the city to work with his brothers and went missing for a year, was rehabilitated by a city based deaddiction centre and reunited with his family on Monday.

Sunil Kumar, 28, a resident of a village near Ghazipur, had come to the city to work as a construction labourer but addiction to drugs led him to become mentally disturbed. He went missing a year ago, before he surfaced in a restricted area at Kempegowda International Airport .

Central Industrial Security Force officials caught Sunil as an intruder from a restricted area on the night of September 18 and after a thorough inquiry, handed him over to the jurisdictional airport police.

Considering his mental condition, the police, the next day, handed him over to Lakshmi Narayana from Sumana Ellen Trust, a rehabilitaton centre on Old Madras Road.

After counselling Sunil, Lakshmi Narayana got to know that his village name was Chak Mirpur and googled the area to find out the police stations there and started inquiring.

To his luck, Ghazipur inspector Niraj Yadav responded positively as he vaguely remembered a family member approaching him with a missing complaint about their child who was lost in Bengaluru.

With the help of Niraj Yadav, Lakshmi Narayana got the contact number of his younger brother Virendra Kumar, who worked as a crane operator at a construction company in Bengaluru.

It was an emotional reunion of the brothers on Monday when Virendra came to take Sunil back home.