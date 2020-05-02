Miscreants steal liquor

Miscreants broke into a bar in Nandi, on the outskirts of the city, by drilling a hole into the wall at the rear of the building. They were able to escape undetected with several bottles of liquor.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when passersby saw the hole in the wall of Golden Bar. According to the police they damaged the CCTVs to avoid being identified. “They drilled a hole in the rear, entered the bar and made away with almost all the liquor stored there,” said the police.

A senior police official said this is at least the second such burglary in a bar where liquor was stolen in Chickballapur district since the lockdown began. In Bengaluru, alcohol was stolen from the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Due to the prohibition on the sale of liquor across the country during the lockdown, the Excise Department has sealed all bars and wine stores which resulted in a thriving black market. Many people and gangs that have been selling liquor for several times the cost of the Maximum Retail Price have been busted in the city since the start of the lockdown. The police suspect some of these rings may have resorted to burglaries of bars to source liquor.