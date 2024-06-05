GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Miscreants pelt stones at residence of Chickballapur MLA

Published - June 05, 2024 11:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified men pelted stones at the residence of Chickballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar at Kandavara, damaging the glass pane of a window on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the miscreants sped away soon after CCTV camera sensors started to react to record the incident. Senior police officials rushed to the spot and inspected the area before initiating a probe into the incident.

The incident occurred around 10.40 p.m. and two staff members were present at the house. The police are also verifying the CCTV camera footage to identify the accused.

The incident occurred a few hours after the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced wherein Mr. Eshwar’s political rival, K. Sudhakar of the BJP emerged victorious. Alleging that the attack was the handiwork of his political rivals, supporters of the MLA demanded the police to arrest the miscreants as soon as possible and warned of staging a protest if they failed to make arrests.

The police have registered an FIR.

