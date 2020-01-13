Mirrors to shame offenders who urinate in public

The city may have got the tag of being Open Defecation Free (ODF), but for many men, Benglauru’s roads remain a public urinal. Civic officials, frustrated that even hefty fines of ₹500 have had little effect on curtailing this public menace, have hit upon a novel idea: the installation of mirrors.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has installed mirrors made of fibreglass at K.R. Market, outside ESI Hospital in Indiranagar, near Jyoti Nivas College in Koramangala, opposite the Parsi temple on Queens Road, and on Church Street. The hope is that an offender will feel some shame after seeing his reflection in the mirror.

They were installed at a cost of ₹30,000 each. Apart from shaming offenders, the objective is to also create awareness among citizens about open defecation, the ODF tag that the city has got, and the ongoing Swachh Survekshan 2020, said officials.

“The idea has received positive feedback. While there is no plan to install more mirrors, we are drawing up awareness campaigns that will be launched soon. Such campaigns have a better impact in creating public awareness,” said D. Randeep, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP. He added that this was suggested by an expert hired by the civic body to help get a better ranking under Swachh Survekshan 2020.

The mirrors carry awareness messages, such as 'Avoid public urination’, ‘Use public toilets', 'Stop littering, use dustbins', 'Say no to single use plastic’, ‘Carry your own bag'. The messages, however, are only in English.

They also have QR codes affixed that people can scan to get the location of the nearest public toilet. One can also get access to the BBMP's Sahaaya app, through which complaints about poor maintenance of public and community toilets could be made.

According to Mr. Randeep, the civic body has already plotted all the 680 public toilets, including 150 that are maintained through private-public partnership, on Google maps.