Miracle-busting programme by Breakthrough Science Society Bengaluru

Published - July 08, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Bebgaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Breakthrough Science Society Bengaluru (BSS), committed to spreading science to society by passing the anti-superstition law in Karnataka held a Miracle-busting programme as part of mass science popularisation at Prakash Nagar Park, Rajajinagar on July 7.

Mr. Anand Raj, President, of BSS Karnataka, spoke about the organization and its cause in spreading scientific temper and its importance. The programme was not only attended by children but also by elders, housewives and many walkers.

Ms. Shakuntala, Joint Secretary of BSS, busted the miracles and explained the science behind it. She explained the condition of exploitation of people for fear and insecurity in the name of miracles, said a press release.

The importance of Anti Superstition laws was highlighted by Ms. Dipti B., Secretary of BSS, Karnataka and its relevance in the country with Karnataka being the second State which passed the law was spoken of. The program was well received.

