Minor raped, blackmailed by shopkeeper

A 16-year-old girl from West Bengal who had come to the city with her parents from West Bengal to work in a garbage segregation unit was allegedly drugged and raped by a shopkeeper in Thoobarahalli, Varthur, around a month ago. The accused allegedly also recorded the video of his act and started blackmailing her, seeking further sexual favours.

However, the victim and her family have now approached the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, alleging the police sided with the accused when they went to give a complaint on May 11 and, in turn, assaulted them. The accused, identified as Saiful Shah, and his friend also allegedly beat up the victim and threatened her family to return home and not press for a complaint, the complaint to KSHRC alleges. The Commission on Monday directed the Varthur Police to file a case and conduct a detailed probe.

The complaint alleges that the shopkeeper had raped the girl a month ago and had since then been blackmailing her with the video of the act, trying to force her to have sex with him again. The victim reportedly refused to buckle, and the accused allegedly circulated the videos on social media and shared them with his friends in the area.

Unable to bear harassment, when the victim’s family approached the police, they alleged they were assaulted. “The accused not only beat us up but also offered us money to settle and return to our hometown. The video has even reached our family and friends at home. We have no place to go,” one of the family members said. As they were assaulted, the girl’s family is scared to return to their rented house in Labour Colony and are running from pillar to post seeking justice.

City-based social Activist R . Kaleemullah, who is helping the victim and family, said that this is the second such incident where a minor girl was abused in a week in these labour colonies. “Minor girls and women who migrate to the city to work in the unorganized sector, especially in garbage segregation units in and around the city, are exploited. The concerned authorities should initiate some steps to prevent such incidents and conduct awareness programmes,” he said.

A senior police officer said that an FIR was registered in this regard on Monday following directions from SHRC, and a probe had been launched. “The victim was married in West Bengal and separated from her husband. She came to the city and is suspected of having an affair with the accused. The parents initially approached the police seeking action but did not want to file a complaint, stating that they wanted to take the victim back to their hometown. However, they approached the SHRC, which directed the jurisdictional police to register a complaint and investigate,” the official said, in an attempt to defend police not filing an FIR.