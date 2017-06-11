Minor killed, two injured in Bengaluru road accident

A 16-year-old boy was killed on the spot and two persons sustained multiple injuries when the two-wheeler they were on collided with the parapet of the bridge on NICE Road in Kengeri late on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Tejas, a resident of Thyagarajanagar, who had recently joined a pre-university college after completing SSLC. The injured have been identified as Manish and Kishore.

According to the police, Tejas borrowed a two-wheeler from his neighbour and took Manish and Kishore for a joy ride on NICE Road. They said the teenagers had not informed their parents. While returning home, Tejas, who was riding, lost control while negotiating a turn and collided with the parapet. They added that he was riding in a rash and negligent manner.

Passers-by rushed the trio to a nearby hospital. While Tejas was declared brought dead, Manish and Kishore were shifted to NIMHANS for further treatment.

The Kengeri traffic police have taken up a case of death due to negligence and are investigating.