Minor girls killed allegedly by stepfather

Two girls, aged 16 and 14 years, were allegedly hacked to death by their stepfather at their house in Dasarahalli in Amruthahalli police station limits on Saturday (August 24) afternoon.

The deceased, Sushma and Soni, are natives of Uttar Pradesh and have been staying with their mother and stepfather for the last nine years.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Mohan, a delivery executive, is on the run and his phone is not reachable.

The police recovered a blood-stained machete from the scene of the crime suspected to have been used by the assailant to kill both girls.

The incident came to light when the mother of the victims, working in a garment factory, returned home around 3.30 p.m. to find her daughters lying dead in a pool of blood. The police registered a case of murder while investigations were on to track down the suspect.

The police suspect that a domestic problem led to the murder and are waiting to question the mother to ascertain the exact cause of the murder.

