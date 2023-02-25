ADVERTISEMENT

Minor girl drowns in sump pit in Bengaluru

February 25, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The under-construction building where the accident happened, in Bengaluru on Friday.

A six-year-old girl drowned in the sump pit of a six-storeyed under-construction residential building in Sultanpet in City Market police station limits on Friday (Feb. 24). The deceased has been identified as Maheshwari, the elder daughter of Mallappa.

According to the police, Mallappa had, along with his wife and another daughter, come to meet site supervisor Umesh, their relative. While they were busy in talking, Maheshwari slipped while playing and fell into the sump pit, which was around 10 feet deep and filled with water.

A few minutes later, Mallappa realised that Maheshwari was missing, and later found her in the sump pit, said the police.

A case of death due to negligence has been booked against the site engineer and owner.

