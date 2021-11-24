Bengaluru

Minor girl dies under mysterious circumstances

The police have taken up a case of unnatural death after a 16-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances on Monday night. The deceased, Dimple Kumari, was the youngest daughter of five siblings. The family lived in Akkipete.

According to the police, she stepped out of their third floor flat on Monday night after serving dinner to her father. A few moments later, the father heard a loud thud followed by shouts from neighbours. When he went to investigate, he saw his eldest son, Umesh, carrying Dimple who appeared to be unconscious. The family took her to a private hospital but the doctor referred them to St Marthas’ Hospital where she was declared dead.

The father in his complaint alleged foul play. The police, who have registered an FIR, are waiting for the postmortem report.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 12:26:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/minor-girl-dies-under-mysterious-circumstances/article37654154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY