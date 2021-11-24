Minor girl dies under mysterious circumstances

The police have taken up a case of unnatural death after a 16-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances on Monday night. The deceased, Dimple Kumari, was the youngest daughter of five siblings. The family lived in Akkipete.

According to the police, she stepped out of their third floor flat on Monday night after serving dinner to her father. A few moments later, the father heard a loud thud followed by shouts from neighbours. When he went to investigate, he saw his eldest son, Umesh, carrying Dimple who appeared to be unconscious. The family took her to a private hospital but the doctor referred them to St Marthas’ Hospital where she was declared dead.

The father in his complaint alleged foul play. The police, who have registered an FIR, are waiting for the postmortem report.