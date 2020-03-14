Minor fire on BU campus

Fire personnel trying to control the flames on BU campus on Friday.

Bengaluru

14 March 2020 00:07 IST

A minor fire broke out on the Bangalore University campus on Friday afternoon. The fire was put out within a few minutes and there were no casualties.

K.R. Venugopal, Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore University, said that it was not a wild fire and that he had written to the Forest Department seeking permission to cut dry eucalyptus trees. “We are waiting for a reply. Since there are hundreds of acres of grass and trees on the campus, minor accidents can lead to fire. We need to be extra careful during summer,” he said.

He also said that with the arrival of summer, the campus is quite vulnerable to such fire incidents.

