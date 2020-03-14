Minor fire on BU campus

A minor fire broke out on the Bangalore University campus on Friday afternoon. The fire was put out within a few minutes and there were no casualties.
K.R. Venugopal, Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore University, said that it was not a wild fire and that he had written to the Forest Department seeking permission to cut dry eucalyptus trees. “We are waiting for a reply. Since there are hundreds of acres of grass and trees on the campus, minor accidents can lead to fire. We need to be extra careful during summer,” he said.
He also said that with the arrival of summer, the campus is quite vulnerable to such fire incidents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.