Minor electrocuted while trying to erect flagpole

The pole came in contact with a live wire, killing the boy

A 16-year-old boy, Chandan, was electrocuted and two of his friends suffered burns while preparing to hoist the national flag on Independence Day when they came in contact with a live wire on the premises of a government school in Karikere village, Tumakuru on Sunday. The three friends were erecting a pole to hoist the tricolour when the incident occurred.

No arrests have been made so far, but the police have booked the school teachers. “We have booked the teachers of Karikere Higher Primary School charging them for negligence,” a police officer said.

The three friends, Chandan and Shashank, both 16, and Pawan, 22, were taken to a private hospital, but Chandan died. The other two, who are undergoing treatment, are said to be out of danger.

Chandan, who lived in Karikere village, was a former student of the school. According to the police, he had studied up to fifth standard in the school. “He had gone to the school to participate in the flag-hoisting programme along with his two friends. The teachers asked Chandan and the other boys to help erect the pole,” said the police. However, nobody saw the live wire. According to eyewitness accounts, the moment they touched the live wire, the three friends fell on the ground. The school teachers who were in the vicinity rushed to their help, but it was too late, the police added.

The tragedy sparked anger among the small community. As news of Chandan’s death spread, villagers gathered in front of the school and at the hospital to vent their ire. Senior police officers along with gram panchayat officials rushed to the school to take stock of the situation.

Education Department officials assured protesters that they would take necessary action. They said they would look into meeting the medical expenses of the two boys and work towards ensuring compensation to Chandan’s family. The Kora police have summoned the teachers to the station for questioning.