Minor boy killed in LPG cylinder explosion at “illegal” refilling unit in Bengaluru

March 05, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 13-year-old boy was killed in an LPG cylinder explosion that occurred at an “illegal” refilling shop at Guddadahalli in Hebbal on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh, a Class VI student of a government school.

Mahesh was the son of Mallappa and Saraswathi, who hailed from Yadgir district and stayed in the city for a couple of years working as daily wage labourers. The couple have three children and Mahesh was their second child.

Since It was a holiday, Mahesh ventured out of the house and while playing came near the shop, where employee Liyakhath was refilling a cylinder illegally without any safety measures, said the police.

According to the police, there was a gas leak, which caused an explosion. Mahesh, who was standing close by, was thrown up in the air and sustained multiple injuries. Passers-by rushed to his help and took him to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The accused Liyakath fled from the spot after the accident. The police have registered a case of death due to negligence and also under various sections of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Act for further investigation.

There was panic in the area for sometime as the sound of the explosion rattled windows and doors of adjacent houses and shops. No other people were injured in the accident, a police officer said.