BengaluruBengaluru 07 June 2020 23:46 IST
Comments
Minor boy caught with 26 stolen mobile phones
Updated: 07 June 2020 23:46 IST
The HAL police, on Sunday, caught a minor boy and recovered 26 mobile phones which he had allegedly stolen from apartments and parked cars in and around Whitefield division for the last three months.
The juvenile was caught by the police while he was moving suspiciously around an apartment complex.
Based on his confession, the police recovered the mobile phones, said to be worth ₹3 lakh, from him.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Bengaluru
Read more...