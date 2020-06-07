Minor boy caught with 26 stolen mobile phones

Bengaluru

07 June 2020 23:46 IST

The HAL police, on Sunday, caught a minor boy and recovered 26 mobile phones which he had allegedly stolen from apartments and parked cars in and around Whitefield division for the last three months.

The juvenile was caught by the police while he was moving suspiciously around an apartment complex.

Based on his confession, the police recovered the mobile phones, said to be worth ₹3 lakh, from him.

