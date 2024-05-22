GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minor boy booked for impregnating twin sister

Published - May 22, 2024 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bagalagunte police have registered a case against a 14-year-old boy on the charges of allegedly impregnating his twin sister.

The incident came to light on May 10 when the parents took the girl to consult a doctor after she was complaining about stomach ache. The doctor, after examination, confirmed she was three months pregnant and alerted the police. The parents work in a garment factory.

Based on the complaint, the police detained the boy for questioning, which led the boy to allegedly confess that he had intercourse with his sister after watching pornographic videos on his mobile phone. The boy was remanded to the State Home for Boys, while the girl is under medical care awaiting the court order for further procedure.

