Minor accidentally kills his 7-year-old brother

December 18, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead by his elder brother while he pulled the trigger of a country-made gun accidentally while playing with it at a farmhouse in Kadashivanahalli village in Kanakapura on December 17, Saturday.

The deceased, Shama, was playing with his elder brother, Sajid, 16, at the farmhouse belonging to Mallesh, where their parents were working as labourers.

According to the police, Mallesh has a country-made gun to fire at wild animals, and had kept the gun loaded as his farm is adjacent to the forest area. Sajid, while playing, picked it up, and unsuspectingly aimed at his younger brother Shama, and pulled the trigger from a close range.

Shama sustained serious injuries and died on the spot with excessive bleeding.

Amunulla and Shameem, parents of the boy, hearing the gunshot, rushed to the spot along with others, and found the boy lying dead in a pool of blood while Sajid was crying inconsolably.

Shama was rushed to the hospital where he was declared as brought dead. The police detained Sajid for questioning, and later arrested Mallesh charging him under various sections of the Arms Act and culpable homicide.