Minister wants survey of temple land in Bengaluru urban district

Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has directed authorities of all the Muzrai temples in Bengaluru Urban district to conduct a survey of the land belonging to the temples in a bid to protect their property from encroachers.

Presiding over a meeting to review the progress of works taken up under the department in Bengaluru on Thursday, the Minister also directed the authorities concerned to fence the property after the survey besides initiating measures to recover the land from encroachers if there is any encroachment.

He said the chief executive officers concerned would be held responsible if there are any instances of encroachment of temple properties. He also asked the temple authorities to contact the deputy commissioners concerned if there are any complexities in protecting the properties of temples.