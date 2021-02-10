Chairman unhappy with ‘delay in SIT probe into BDA scams’

He lays the blame on Commissioner H.R. Mahadev

Almost two weeks after the Chief Minister announced a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into multiple scams in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the inquiry is yet to begin. BDA Chairman S.R. Vishwanath blamed Commissioner H.R. Mahadev for the delay. “Despite several reminders, the Commissioner is yet to send a formal proposal for instituting the inquiry,” he said.

Mr. Mahadev said there were several legal hurdles to be cleared before investigation into certain scams are handed over to the SIT. At the review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister a few weeks ago, it was decided to hand over probes into alleged irregularities in corner site cutting, alternate sites and bulk allotment to SIT.

“Corner site cutting scam was already being probed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), which has been stayed by the High Court. The High Court has also given a stay on Shashidhar Committee Report that probed irregularities in allotment of alternate sites. We need to clear these stay orders before a new probe is instituted,” explained Mr. Mahadev.

He added that the Seshadripuram police were investigating the bulk allotment scam, in which nearly 120 persons have been probed, several agents unmasked and arrests likely. “At this stage, it may not be advisable to hand over the investigation to another agency,” he said. “I will discuss all these issues with the Chief Minister who will take the final call on the issue,” he said.