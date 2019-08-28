Minister sets strict deadlines for works at Byappanahalli

Suresh Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, conducted an inspection of the works at Byappanahalli on Tuesday and set strict deadlines for the completion of works — nine months for the railway overbridge (ROB) and March 2020 for the new terminal.

P.C. Mohan, MP, Bengaluru Central, accompanied the Minister during the inspection. “The terminal, once it becomes operational, will have seven platforms and will be the third terminal in the city after Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station and Yeshwantpur,” he said.

The work on the ROB had been pending for many years owing to issues over acquisition of defence land. The issues were resolved recently and the work was started. “The ROB will be completed in the next nine months,” he said.