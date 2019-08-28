Bengaluru

Minister sets strict deadlines for works at Byappanahalli

Work under way on the new terminal at Byappanahalli in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Work under way on the new terminal at Byappanahalli in Bengaluru on Tuesday.  

more-in

The railway overbridge has to be completed within nine months while the new terminal has to finished by March 2020.

Suresh Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, conducted an inspection of the works at Byappanahalli on Tuesday and set strict deadlines for the completion of works — nine months for the railway overbridge (ROB) and March 2020 for the new terminal.

P.C. Mohan, MP, Bengaluru Central, accompanied the Minister during the inspection. “The terminal, once it becomes operational, will have seven platforms and will be the third terminal in the city after Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station and Yeshwantpur,” he said.

The work on the ROB had been pending for many years owing to issues over acquisition of defence land. The issues were resolved recently and the work was started. “The ROB will be completed in the next nine months,” he said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
public transport
railway
Bangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2019 7:08:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/minister-sets-strict-deadlines-for-works-at-byappanahalli/article29273641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY