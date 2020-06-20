Minister seeks report from Health Department after employee causes panic

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education will seek a report from the Health Department after learning that a 50-year-old employee had dropped off his daughter at the second PU examination centre after taking a COVID-19 test. He tested positive causing panic among students who had sat for the paper on June 18 in the same room as his daughter.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, at a press conference on Saturday, said that he would write to the Additional Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of the Department of Health and Family Welfare seeking an inquiry report. “I will also recommend appropriate action against the staff member as it caused a lot of panic among students.”

The girl’s test result came on Saturday and she is not infected.

The Health Department employee is a driver who had travelled extensively in containment zones in the city. He came under criticism from several parents and students as he had dropped his daughter at the examination centre even as he was awaiting his COVID-19 test result.

The Minister said, “I will discuss this with the Health Department because such incidents should not occur again and necessary action should be initiated against that person.”

He added that disciplinary action will be taken against heads of examination centres where social distancing norms were violated. “We have identified three areas around the examination centres where students were overcrowding. I will have another round of video conferencing with officials to ensure that these norms are not violated for the SSLC examinations that begins on June 25.”