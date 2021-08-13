Minister rules out lockdown in Bengaluru

With clusters rising in apartment complexes, civic body issues fresh guidelines to RWAs

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Friday clarified that there would not be any lockdown in Bengaluru and that the government would be reviewing the situation by holding discussions with the technical committee after August 15.

“I want to clarify that curfew or lockdown is not the only solution. Lockdown creates a lot of hardship to people. Hence, we will take all other possible steps to check COVID-19 rise,” Mr. Ashok said.

Noting that COVID-19 cases are under control in Bengaluru, he said Deputy Commissioners had been asked to take strict action in districts where the number of cases had increased in the past few days.

He also put to rest fears of a rise in infection among children. “Let me clarify that there is no surge in COVID-19 cases among children. However, the government is taking all possible steps to ramp up infrastructure, including setting up of new paediatric hospitals and training doctors on treating children,” he said. So far, multiple meetings had been conducted and guidelines issued for restricting crowds during festival season, the Minister said.

The city has witnessed a rise in COVID-19 clusters, defined as three or more cases together, and containment zones (100 metres surrounding area) over the last fortnight, most of which are in apartment complexes. In the backdrop of this, the civic body has issued a fresh circular of rules and regulations for residents’ welfare associations. As on August 9, 50% of the containment zones were in apartment complexes alone.

RWAs and management committees must appoint a single point of contact who will be in touch with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health authorities.

The BBMP in a circular issued on Friday reiterated that all patients who had tested positive would be physically triaged by the mobile triage unit. Home isolation will be permitted only if they are certified for it and if they clear the home adequacy check.