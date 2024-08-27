ADVERTISEMENT

Minister reprimands officials over slow pace of suburban rail project work

Published - August 27, 2024 11:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil reprimanded officials from L&T, the contractors, for the delay in work on the Chikkabanavara - Baiyyappanahalli (Corridor-2) suburban rail project on Tuesday (Aug 27).

During a progress review meeting of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), the Minister expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of expected progress. “We have promised the public that the first train operation will start by August 2025. However, given the current pace of work, this seems doubtful,” the Minister remarked.

He pointed out that, so far, only 28 per cent of the physical progress and 22 per cent of the financial progress has been achieved. The Minister instructed K-RIDE authorities to review the process on a weekly and monthly basis to ensure timely completion. He also directed officials to expedite the delayed work immediately.

According to the schedule, a minimum of 55 U-girders, 22 piers, and 42 I-girders should be constructed per month. This requires a minimum expenditure of ₹54 crore per month. However, the current spending is only ₹9 crore, which is far too low, he said, expressing his displeasure.

The Minister noted that only ₹86 crore had been spent so far, whereas it should have reached ₹459 crore. He cautioned that if the situation does not improve, strict action will be taken against the contractor firm, and any losses due to delays will be recovered from the contractors.

