Minister reprimands doctors and staff of Kidwai and Indira Gandhi Child Health Institute in Bengaluru for ‘inefficient style of functioning’

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil enquired about the facilities, hospital services, quality of treatment and the food being served while interacting with patients

Published - June 20, 2024 09:53 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil visited Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (in pic) and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Bengaluru, without advance notice, on June 19, 2024.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil visited Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (in pic) and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Bengaluru, without advance notice, on June 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sreelakshmi Priyadarshini

Following complaints of poor treatment of patients in State-run institutes, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil visited Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Bengaluru without advance notice on June 19.

Reprimanding doctors and staff for their ‘inefficient style functioning’, the Minister sought information regarding the staff available in the fast track service at Kidwai, number of surgeries conducted daily, whether there is a paucity of manpower and the action taken to fill vacant posts. He warned the doctors and staff of disciplinary action if patients are denied proper treatment.

The Minister enquired about the facilities, hospital services, quality of treatment and the food being served while interacting with patients. He took doctors to task after learning that a patient has been waiting for surgery for the past one month. He condemned the lethargic attitude of doctors who were clueless about the patient’s admission. 

He questioned the institute’s Administrator Manjushree and Director Lokesh V. regarding the number of patients visiting the hospital daily, the kind of treatment provided and the availability of fast track services. He pulled up the official in charge of the fast track service, who fumbled while trying to answer the questions.

Later, he told mediapersons, the Minister said the government is planning to open Kidwai-like hospitals in Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Mandya and Karwar as patients from various parts of Karnataka are facing difficulties in visiting Bengaluru for treatment. ”We are also planning to start another Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Kalaburagi,” he informed.

Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Bengaluru.

Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Admitting that Kidwai hospital is facing some problems, Dr. Patil said that there is no waiting period for patients any more at the hospital. “I have personally interacted with many patients, and several of them have expressed satisfaction over the kind of treatment that they are receiving. We will float tenders to acquire medical equipment and steps will be taken to address the shortage of staff.”

In a humanitarian gesture, the Minister directed the hospital staff to provide medicine worth ₹75,000 free of cost after a specially-abled patient Ramesh expressed his inability to purchase them.

Karnataka / bengaluru / hospital and clinic / medical specialisation / medical service

