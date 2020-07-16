Minister promises dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

Bengaluru

16 July 2020 22:08 IST

With complaints of patients being turned away from hospitals and shortage of beds, Minister for Housing V. Somanna visited hospitals in six Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru East zone. He said representatives from over 24 private hospitals participated in a meeting.

“Ambedkar Medical College has agreed to convert the whole hospital into a COVID-19 hospital. They have over 400 beds. They have asked for a few ventilators and we will supply them. We are helping them set up a testing lab. These will be completed as soon as possible,” he said.

He said dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with around 150 beds each will be set up at Govindarajanagar and Shivajinagar. “COVID Care Centres with 150 beds each will be set up in various areas,” Mr. Somanna said. Three COVID-19 Command Centres for Bengaluru East were also inaugurated.

Over 1,438 booth committees are being set up to tackle the surge of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru East. “The Chief Minister had called a review meeting regarding COVID-19 situation in the city on Friday,” he said.