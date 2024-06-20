GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister Patil asks for a feasibility report on second airport for Bengaluru

Published - June 20, 2024 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

A file photo of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru may soon get another airport to accommodate the growth of the global city and the State government is in the process of preparing a feasibility report.

M.B. Patil, Minister for Infrastructure Development, on Thursday held a discussion regarding the construction of a second airport for the city. He instructed Manjula, Secretary, Infrastructure Development, to prepare and submit a feasibility report on this regard.

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is the third busiest airport in the country, after Delhi and Mumbai. Last year, the airport handled 37.5 million passengers and over 4,00,000 tonnes of cargo, the Minister noted. He said a second airport was needed to efficiently manage the expected increase in both passenger traffic and freight in the coming years.

When the KIA was established at Devanahalli, the contract terms stipulated that no other airport could be constructed within a 150-km radius until 2033. With nine years remaining under this agreement, the Minister stressed the need to start preparations now.

Mr. Patil explained that the current airport was projected to reach its peak passenger handling capacity by 2033 and its maximum cargo handling capacity by 2040.

Considering that land acquisition and compensation for landowners take a significant amount of time, Mr. Patil underscored the necessity of beginning work on the second airport immediately. He also highlighted the importance of a second airport to develop an industrial ecosystem beyond Bengaluru.

