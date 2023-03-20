ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Muniratna backtracks from producing Urigowda-Nanjegowda film

March 20, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The announcement came after his meeting with Adichunchanagiri Matha Seer Sri Nirmalanandaswamy

The Hindu Bureau

The poster announcing the film on Urigowda and Najegowda, the fictional characters whom the BJP is claiming to have killed Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

A day after announcing the launch of a film on Urigowda-Nanjegowda, fictional characters who the BJP has been claiming had killed Tipu Sultan, Horticulture Minister and film producer Muniratna retracted his announcement on Monday.

The announcement came after his meeting with Adichunchanagiri Matha Seer Sri Nirmalanandaswamy here on Monday. Speaking to reporters, the Minister said he had told the seer that he had no intention of hurting the sentiments of any community. “I have informed him that I will drop the film.” He claimed that it was former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that had led to his decision to produce the movie.

On Sunday, Mr. Muniratna had released poster of the film to be produced from May 18. The poster mentioned that Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan would be writing the screenplay. It also carried photographs of Revenue Minister R. Ashoka and BJP General Secretary C.T. Ravi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also told reporters that the film should not be made if the seer has directed him not to produce. He said he did not have much information about the film’s production, and that he would comment after getting all the details.

