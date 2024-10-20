GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister Eshwar Khandre pushes for green crackers

He says firecracker shop owners should give an undertaking that they will stock and sell only such green crackers

Published - October 20, 2024 07:33 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court have banned chemical crackers that make more than 125 decibels of sound and emit a lot of smoke 

National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court have banned chemical crackers that make more than 125 decibels of sound and emit a lot of smoke  | Photo Credit: file photo

Directing officials to enforce rules and promote green crackers strictly, Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Saturday asked them to take an undertaking from shop owners that they will stock and sell only green crackers.

Speaking to presspersons here, the Minister said during the Ganesha festival this year -  at a meeting held with the Chief Secretary and all Deputy Commissioners of the State - it was decided that while granting permission, officials should take an undertaking from the owners that they will only stock, transport and sell green crackers. “The district administration should strictly implement this and permission should not be granted to violators from next year,” the Minister said.

Pointing out that the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court, in their several judgments, have banned chemical crackers that make more than 125 decibels and emit a lot of smoke, the Minister said permission should be given to light green crackers only from 8 pm to 10 pm and the public should follow this strictly.

He also appealed to organisations, teachers, lecturers, environmentalists and elected representatives to create awareness among people, especially children, about the ill effects of firecrackers and request them to give up firecrackers or use only green firecrackers.

“Chemical and heavy metal crackers, which emit a lot of noise and thick smoke, also cause respiratory problems. Animals and birds are also disturbed by loud firecrackers. So let us ditch the crackers and celebrate the festival of lights in an eco-friendly way,” the Minister added.

