Minister discusses solutions to traffic bottleneck on Bengaluru’s airport road

One of the proposals involves widening the stretch near the military land

Published - November 14, 2024 06:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the traffic congestion on Ballari Road that leads to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

A file photo of the traffic congestion on Ballari Road that leads to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

In a bid to tackle severe traffic congestion on Bengaluru Airport Road, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda convened a detailed meeting on Wednesday (November 13) with officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and local traffic police.

According to a statement from the Minister, discussions focused on vital infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving traffic flow along the key airport corridor.

One of the proposals involves widening the stretch near the military land. NHAI will also construct a service road from the Hebbal flyover to the military land area. “Additionally, the Hebbal stormwater drain bridge will be widened to handle increased traffic volumes, and upgraded bus bays will allow more buses to stop at the Military Farm bus stop,” the statement said.

To address bottlenecks near Jakkur Aerodrome, a service road will be extended from the Yelahanka signal to Jakkur junction. The Minister also highlighted plans for a dedicated highway entry and exit near the Coffee Day outlet on both sides of the Yelahanka bypass. The feasibility of adding access points at Palanahalli, between Yelahanka and Bagalur Cross, will be evaluated.

“The possibility of introducing U-turns at strategic points under the NH elevated road is under review, along with a proposed flyover at Sadahalli junction,” Gowda added.

For a long-term solution, the Minister suggested constructing underpasses at Kodigehalli, Byatarayanapura, and Jakkur junctions to ease congestion for daily commuters.

