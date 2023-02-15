Minister denies irregularities in land given to Brigade group near Bengaluru airport 

February 15, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - Bengaluru

Denying any violation of rules in land allotment to Brigade Estates and Projects Limited in Hi-Tech Defence Aerospace Park in Bengaluru, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani said 15% of the land acquired by KIADB is being used for amenities, such as hospitals, schools and housing.

Hi-Tech Defence Aerospace Park is located at Devanahalli, near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

On February 14, in the legislative Council, Janata Dal (Secular) member Marithibbe Gowda alleged irregularities in the allotment of land to the Brigade Group. He claimed that the land was first allotted in 2021 and the lease agreement was entered into in 2019 after which sale deed was made in violation of KIADB rules. He accused the BJP government of ‘auctioning’ the State, and demanded a probe into the allotment.

Denying irregularities, the Minister said the company had made full payment in 2012.

The Minister said that while allocating land for industries, 15% of the allotted land is being used for building housing for those working in the industries so that they can reside close to their workplace, and to provide hospitals, educational institutes and other facilities.