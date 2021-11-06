Minister, civic chief inspect areas affected by rains

Bengaluru

06 November 2021 20:37 IST

CM asks BBMP to submit report on measures taken to prevent flooding

Karnataka Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj, accompanied by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, on Saturday inspected Pai Layout, several areas of which, especially 16th Cross, was badly affected by the recent spate of heavy rains.

According to residents, every time it rains, water from Kaggadasapura lake bund area gushes into the layout due to a blockage in the rajakaluve. “As a result, water enters the layout from BWSSB’s pipelines,” they said.

The Minister directed BBMP to clear the silt and blockage from the drain, so that the problem is resolved permanently. Drones will be used to conduct a survey and a report will be submitted soon.

On Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered BBMP to submit a report on short- and long-term interventions required to prevent flooding. He specifically asked the civic body to identify stretches where the retention wall of storm water drains is weak, and pockets where water gushes into homes.

“I will ensure funds for these interventions, and will personally review the work every month,” he said after chairing an emergency review meeting on rain preparedness on November 5. “Rain damage is mostly being reported from the West, South, and Mahadevapura zones. Our immediate efforts will be focused on these areas,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that he had ordered the State Disaster Response Force to raise three more companies – of 200 trained rescuers each – taking the total companies dedicated to Bengaluru to four.

BBMP’s 64 rescue teams of 15 members each will be augmented to 30 members pooling in resources from Home Guards and Civil Defence. “I have assured BBMP that the cost of rescue efforts will be recovered from SDRF funds,” he said.

Towards long-term solutions for flooding, the BBMP has taken up construction and strengthening of retaining walls of storm water drains, said Mr. Gupta at a press conference on Saturday. “Every two-three years, work on 70-100 km of retaining walls is taken up. While most of the work has been completed in the core zones, it is under progress in other parts of the city. We are giving priority to sensitive areas,” he said.